A new Taco Bell outlet has opened at Applegreen in Paulstown marking the brand’s first move into the South East.

ADVERTISEMENT

Applegreen says the new restaurant is part of a wider expansion, creating 35 jobs locally. (listen to earlier interviews here)

ADVERTISEMENT

Further locations in the region are also a possibility, with the company continuing to explore opportunities across its sites.

Our own Martin Quilty was there to soak up the atmosphere and speak with staff and customers and get their reaction to the opening of Kilkenny’s newest store.