More than €20,000 announced for agri-tourism projects in Carlow and Kilkenny

Grant funding has been announced this morning for two local agri-tourism projects.

Taste Kilkenny and Carlow’s Food and Drink experience each get €10,780 in this allocation under the Rural Innovation and Development Fund.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD has announced close on €300,000 in funding to 19 projects around the country.

Minister McConalogue said:

“I am delighted to announce the successful projects which have secured funding in the Agri Food Tourism sector. It is great to be able to support these initiatives in the agri-food tourism sector and build on progress already made. There is a great geographical spread of projects this year which highlights the interest throughout the country. Our 10-year roadmap for the agriculture sector Food Vision 2030, highlights the natural synergy between agri-food and local tourism. I have backed this important sector and I will continue to back it as Minister for our food sector which is our greatest and most important sector.”