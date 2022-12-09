More than €20,000 raised in the Kilkenny Lions Christmas Hamper Appeal radio auction

More than €20,000’s been raised in this year’s Kilkenny Lions Christmas Hamper Appeal Radio Auction.

The annual event with KCLR & the Kilkenny People newspaper again this year ran across two Farm Shows with three days of bidding on KCLR Breakfast with John Walsh and the John Keane Lunchtime Show – added to that there was a special sale this morning that saw the last of the more than 200 items snapped up.

Local Lion Eddie Holohan says his team’s delighted telling KCLR News “We sold the last one thanks to the generosity of the people of Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary, a few people even from county Wexford, on the lines over the last few days; we’ve cleared them all, we’re lucky to say that we’re in a position now to distribute through the various service organisations a lot of funds for the needy coming up to Christmas”.

Despite the economic hardship many are suffering Eddie says the response this year was just as good as over the past few decades of the fundraiser, noting “The whole thing just took off and it’s very reassuring, reaffirming that when you get the support and you know the little stories that people tell you and what they’re doing with the gifts, they’re giving them to somebody who needs or whatever, it’s hugely interesting and very reassuring for the future”.