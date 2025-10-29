Contraband estimated to be worth over €314,000 has been seized in operations carried out in Kilkenny, Rosslare Europort, the Midlands and Dublin.

The detections made at stages in the past week include;

7.45kg of herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of almost €150,000.

Synthetic cannabinoids, with an estimated value of over €35,750.

2,940 assorted tablets, with an estimated value of €5,840.

Various other illicit drugs, with an estimated value of over €1,500.

Tobacco products, with an estimated value of almost €23,900, and representing a potential loss to the exchequer of almost €18,750.

Over 885 litres of alcohol with an estimated value of over €12,760, representing a potential loss to the exchequer of over €8,14o.

144 counterfeit items with an estimated value of almost €80,200.

Some of the parcels originated from the USA, the UK, India, Thailand and Canada, all of which were destined for various addresses nationwide.

Sixteen weapons and €5,320 and £165 (sterling) in cash were also seized

Investigations into all seizures are ongoing.

Revenue asks if businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can be contacted in confidence on 1800 295 295.