KCLR NewsNews & Sport
More waiting on beds today at St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow & Kilkenny
The figures have more than doubled in the past 24 hours
21 people are waiting for a bed at St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow & Kilkenny today according to figures released by the Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation.
13 are in the emergency department with the remaining eight on other wards.
It’s more than double of the figure from yesterday when nine were without a bed.
The Ireland East Hospital Group had already appealed for people to stay away from the local A&E facility unless absolutely necessary & to instead first seek advice from their GP or pharmacist.