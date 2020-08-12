More waiting on beds today at St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow & Kilkenny

21 people are waiting for a bed at St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow & Kilkenny today according to figures released by the Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation.

13 are in the emergency department with the remaining eight on other wards.

It’s more than double of the figure from yesterday when nine were without a bed.

The Ireland East Hospital Group had already appealed for people to stay away from the local A&E facility unless absolutely necessary & to instead first seek advice from their GP or pharmacist.