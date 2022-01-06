KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Most schools in Kilkenny and Carlow set to reopen this morning
It remains to be seen what impact Omicron will have on attendance and staffing levels
Most schools in Carlow and Kilkenny are set to reopen today following the Christmas break.
However concerns remain about the impact high Covid infection rates will have on staffing levels and student attendance.
Teacher unions are warning thousands of staff will be absent today, and it’s expected some classes may have to stay at home.
Children with special needs, younger primary pupils and third, fifth and sixth year post-primary classes are being prioritised for in-person teaching.