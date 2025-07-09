A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in County Laois.

The single-vehicle incident happened on the N77 at the junction of the Portlaoise Road and Ballyroan Road in Abbeyleix just before 8 o’clock last evening (Tuesday, 8th July).

The man aged in his twenties was later pronounced dead at the scene, his body was taken to the mortuary at Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise.

The area remains preserved pending a technical examination this morning – the road from Main Street in Abbeyleix to Tonduff Cross on the Portlaoise Road is closed with local diversions in place.

Anybody who witnessed the crash, especially those who might have dashcam footage, are asked to contact Gardaí.