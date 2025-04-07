Willie Mullins, one of racing’s most renowned trainers, watched his son Patrick Mullins, ride Nick Rockett to victory in the Grand National at Aintree on Saturday.

The Carlow-based trainer, originally from Goresbridge, Co. Kilkenny, saw four of his other five contenders also finish at the top: I Am Maximus in second, Grangeclare West in third, Meetingofthewaters in fifth, and Minella Cocooner in seventh.

The win left Willie Mullins lost for words, overwhelmed with pride and joy as he watched his son clinch victory in front of thousands.

“That was some result. It’s lovely to be able to give your son a ride in the Grand National, but to be able to win it, it’s just unbelievable.”

Speaking to KCLR Sport after the race, Eddie Scally reflected on Mullin’s historic achievement, highlighting the accomplishment of an amateur jockey winning such a renowned race.

“It’s nearly impossible, actually, to put into words what’s been achieved today. For Willie Mullins, training a Grand National winner is something you could expect, but for him to train a Grand National winner ridden by his son, who is an amateur rider as well. We don’t know what brilliance we’re living in, and it’s right here in Kilkenny and Carlow.”

Reflecting on the significance of his Grand National victory, Patrick Mullins spoke about the lifelong dream of winning the iconic race and the special connection he feels to its rich history.

“I’ve dreamt about it, and I’ve thought about it an awful lot. I grew up reading books on the history of the National. Two of my cousins have put their name on it as well, and obviously, Paul and Rachel are good friends of mine. So, to put my name beside them and on the whole history of it is mind-blowing.”

Article by Hannah Sharpe