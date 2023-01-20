Myshall community “shocked and devastated” by the death of one of their one says one county Carlow resident

“The entire community are shocked and devastated by the death of one of their own”.

So says Myshall’s Tommy Murphy after a workplace accident in Kerry this week that saw local man Patrick O’Toole tragically killed.

The local haulier will be laid to rest tomorrow (Saturday).

Tommy has been telling KCLR that locals have been doing all they can this week to support his family; “And have been doing at the moment, have been doing anything they can at the moment and believe it or believe it not I suppose it’s as simple as this that the community are suffering the same way, they feel it the same way as the family, we’ve lost one”.