Patrick O’Toole was a “hardworking and larger than life character” says Carlow councillor Charlie Murphy

The Carlow man who died after a workplace accident was a hardworking and larger-than-life character.

That’s according to local Cllr from Myshall Charlie Murphy.

Patrick O’Toole passed away in hospital after suffering fatal injuries on a on an Irish Water construction site in Killarney on Monday morning.

Cllr Murphy says he was well-known and well-liked in the area:

“It’s a lot on the family, especially takes a lot out of the family,” said Charlie.

“It’s very hard to sort of come to terms with this and the community at large”.

“As I said, he was a larger-than-life character in the area and everybody knew Patrick,

a quiet, well-liked man”.