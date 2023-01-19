KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Patrick O’Toole was a “hardworking and larger than life character” says Carlow councillor Charlie Murphy
Patrick died after a workplace accident on Monday morning
The Carlow man who died after a workplace accident was a hardworking and larger-than-life character.
That’s according to local Cllr from Myshall Charlie Murphy.
Patrick O’Toole passed away in hospital after suffering fatal injuries on a on an Irish Water construction site in Killarney on Monday morning.
Cllr Murphy says he was well-known and well-liked in the area:
“It’s a lot on the family, especially takes a lot out of the family,” said Charlie.
“It’s very hard to sort of come to terms with this and the community at large”.
“As I said, he was a larger-than-life character in the area and everybody knew Patrick,
a quiet, well-liked man”.