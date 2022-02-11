N80 in Carlow back open this morning following three car crash near Fighting Cocks

The N80 at Ballon in Carlow is back open to traffic following a serious crash in the area last night.

Gardaí, fire and ambulance services all attended the scene of a collision involving three cars which happened at around 8.20pm at Huntsmans Cross near the Fighting Cocks.

The road was closed for a time but re-opened shortly before 11pm on Thursday night.

A number of people were taken to hospital following the incident but the extent of any injuries is unknown.

Garda investigations into the crash are ongoing.