N80 in Carlow back open this morning following three car crash near Fighting Cocks
The N80 at Ballon in Carlow is back open to traffic following a serious crash in the area last night.
Gardaí, fire and ambulance services all attended the scene of a collision involving three cars which happened at around 8.20pm at Huntsmans Cross near the Fighting Cocks.
The road was closed for a time but re-opened shortly before 11pm on Thursday night.
A number of people were taken to hospital following the incident but the extent of any injuries is unknown.
Garda investigations into the crash are ongoing.