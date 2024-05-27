It’s estimated another 243,000 premises are ready to connect to high-speed fibre – meaning the National Broadband Plan nearing completion.

The programme is on track to pass over 300,000 premises before the end of the year, recovering from delays caused by the pandemic.

Peter Hendrick, CEO of National Broadband Ireland, says; “Where the programme is today we’d originally planned when we started on the project in early 2020 was that we would achieve a complete build of that network servicing over 1.1m people by the end of 2026”.

He adds; “Covid impacted us, we’ve actually recovered that delay and we believe now that we will deliver on time and on budget or certainly under budget”.

