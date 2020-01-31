National Community Engagement day taking place in venues across Carlow and Kilkenny

National Community Engagement Day will see Gardaí meeting with locals all over Carlow and Kilkenny today.

It’s on in dozens of locations across the two counties starting at Connolly’s Cillín Hill at 10am.

Teams of Gardaí and IFA and other community groups are hosting the events.

Garda Andy Neill explains the purpose of these:

“It’s for communities, in particular outside of our main centres. Outside of Carlow Town and Kilkenny City. It’s for all those interested in coming along and chatting to their local Gardaí.

“It could be about issues of home security, or what to do when they see suspicious activity. It could be literally just to put a name to the face.”