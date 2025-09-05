Don’t be alarmed if you notice extra Gardaí, Paramedics, army tanks and more in Kilkenny city on Saturday.

The grounds of Kilkenny Castle have again been chosen as a base to mark National Services Day with a host of different groupings, the vehicles they drive and equipment they use on display as those who serve thank the public for their assistance and support.

ADVERTISEMENT

The KCLR Daily has been hearing from representatives of some of the organisations involved in the lead-up while you’ll find more details here on the event itself.

On Monday (1st Sept) John Masterson presenting was joined by National Ambulance Services’ Operations Manager for Carlow and Kilkenny Tom Gahan;

Tuesday’s show came from Urlingford from where Brian Redmond linked up with Divisional Roads Policing Inspector Paul Donohoe

It was back to studio for Wednesday’s programme where Brian met Jack Fahy of the Irish Prison Services;

Thursday’s slot saw Michelle Colclough of the Kilkenny Civil Defence in studio;