Need a hand on the Carlow Laois border? No problem, there’s a group for that!

There’s one great advantage of difficult times, they often reveal to us the good that’s all around us.

Take the crew at Graiguecullen GAA for example; when the Level 5 restrictions kicked in, so too a group of volunteers banded together & set to work.

They’re offering a helping hand to anybody in their area who may be in need of assistance.

Dean Malone helps with the club’s publicity and he’s been telling KCLR News “We in Graiguecullen GAA have decided to put together again a group of volunteers to try & help the local community, obviously at a time of such hardship, of people going through different things, I suppose it’s just a little bit of trying to give a helping hand to those that maybe either vulnerable or can’t do a few jobs themselves, so within the GAA in Graiguecullen we’ve put together a group of volunteers to help, whether it be collecting something from people, collecting prescriptions from chemists or any other jobs we really can do so we’re kind of on-hand whenever people are looking for us to give a hand, we’re there, that line is there for us to try help out within the community.

Those who’ve signed up will help too with groceries, fuel & other essentials that need to be picked up.

It shows that the GAA goes to the heart of community as Dean outlines “It is, it’s the main stay of our community here within Graiguecullen as well so if we can give back a little bit to people as well over this period of time it makes everything a little bit easier”.

It’s important to note that the service is confidential and there are various ways to access the service as Dean says “We’ve a couple of different areas, we’ve put out our information on Facebook and our Instagram accounts and Twitter accounts so we can be seen on those platforms yet we know there’s a lot of people within Griaguecullen that aren’t maybe on social media so I suppose there are a couple of contacts we can be called on, they can call us on 085 2021161 or also there’s another phone as well 087 9759140”.