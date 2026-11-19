Net Zero Energy’s proposal to develop a first of its kind hyrdogen energy storage plant outside the village of Rathoe is being carefully pieced together ahead of its planning application: that’s the view of company CEO Peter Harte (pictured below).

If approved, the 600-megawatt facility would displace 180 thousand tonnes of carbon dioxide by generating green hydrogen from surplus renewable energy that would support Ireland’s development of greater energy independence.

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For more: Rathrush Green Energy Park – a Project for Our Time

However, residents in Rathoe believe they are a “community under siege” and have also expressed concerns that they may be blown “to kingdom come” by technology that they claim remains unproven.

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Earlier this week, KCLR News spoke to Mr Harte to discuss the status of the company’s application and how NZE has responded to local opposition to the proposal.