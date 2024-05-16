Network Ireland Kilkenny has today launched their €1,500 Mega Draw in aid of Teac Tom.

They’re hoping to raise €10,000 euro to support 200 counselling sessions.

Teac Tom provides mental health support and suicide intervention services across Kilkenny and Laois.

Prizes include an overnight stay in The Pembroke Hotel, clothing voucher, pampering sessions and more.

Tickets are available from €5 via the iDonate page.

Teac Tom (The Thomas Hayes Trust CLG) is a registered charity. For more information or to donate visit https://www.idonate.ie/raffle/NetworkIrelandKilkennyDraw