Kilkenny City is set to welcome a brand new café in the heart of the city centre.

Planning permission has been granted by Kilkenny County Council for the change of use of a former betting office at 9A Irishtown. The premises will be transformed into a café featuring a coffee and cake area, a kitchen, seating space, and customer toilets.

No opening date has been confirmed yet, but the café is expected to begin renovations in the near future.