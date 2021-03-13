New campaign aims to show diversity of more than 100,000 former Defence Forces personnel

When you hear the word ‘Veteran’, what do you think of?

A new campaign titled ‘I Am A Veteran’ aims to showcase the diversity and experiences of more than 100,000 former permanent and reserve Defence Forces personnel across the country.

It’s been organised by Óglaigh Náisiúnta an hÉireann, the Organisation of National Ex-Service Personnel to mark its 70th year of taking care of Ireland’s veterans.

Independent TD Dr Cathal Berry himself served for over two decades. He’s been telling our Edwina Grace about the past and current challenges facing our troops, the diversity of what they do and more.

He began though by outlining what the O.N.E. is and what it does.

Listen back here: