New car park to be built at popular South Kilkenny waterfall

A new car park is being put in place now for a local area that becomes very busy each summer.

This past summer in particular, Poulanassy Waterfall outside Mullinavat was hugely popular with people travelling from neighbouring counties to swim and picnic there.

However, at the moment there’s nowhere nearby to properly park your car so they were being left outside people’s houses or partially blocking the road.

Speaking to KCLR, local Councillor Éamon Aylward says this new 30+ space car park will stop that from happening.