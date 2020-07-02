New Carlow Kilkenny Junior Minister “surprised” that some TD’s turned down ministerial positions

Carlow Kilkenny’s new Junior Minister says he’s surprised that some TDs have turned down offers of ministries.

Green TD Malcolm Noonan was yesterday appointed as Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform in the Housing Department.

He is one of 17 Junior Ministers who will start their first day in their new jobs at Government Departments today.

But Kilkenny Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan is among other high profile figures such as Joe McHugh, who have all turned down offers of Junior Ministries.

Malcolm says he was shocked by their decision:

“I’m quite surprised I have to say, I mean it’s a great honour to serve, from my own perspective”.

He said “People have different reasons, it’s a very busy time and people have their own reasons for not choosing to accept posts”.

“For me I didn’t have to think twice about it when it was offered so I really feel it’s important having come through an exhausting process around the programme for government to be directly involved in so far as possible, I hope it will be good for our constituency in Carlow Kilkenny as well”.