The Green Party locally have welcomed the introduction of a new extra city school bus service, to accommodate additional demand from secondary schools in the area.

Cllr. Maria Dollard said that she had met with students from Loreto earlier in the year, who had expressed a need for additional services from the Loughboy area of the city.

Both Cllr. Dollard and Green Senator Malcolm Noonan have encouraged students to download the TFI live app and to use public transport more often.

Speaking to KCLR News, Cllr. Dollard spoke about the benefits of the additional route.

“This is going to effectively double the capacity from Loughboy, and get the children who are coming in from that area to school in a timely manner, and I would appeal to children and parents to walk and cycle where possible, get the bus as far as you can, and hopefully, we’ll be able to avoid too much traffic congestion in September, when the schools open again.”