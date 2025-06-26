From July, a new green “flash” on Irish number plates will mark vehicles that produce zero CO₂ emissions. The feature—a vertical green stripe on the plate—will be available for both new and existing fully electric vehicles (EVs).

The Department of Transport says the move is intended to increase the visibility of zero-emission vehicles on Irish roads, bringing Ireland in line with countries like the UK, Germany, and Norway that already use similar systems.

Announcing the rollout, Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien said the green flash is “a small but effective step” in normalising electric vehicle use and making climate-friendly transport more visible.

The plate will be available for fully battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and, in future, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. It applies to cars, vans, trucks, buses, and motorbikes, provided they emit zero emissions at the tailpipe.

Locals in Carlow and Kilkenny can now avail of the new green-flash plates through their dealerships or registered plate suppliers. New EVs will come fitted with the stripe, while existing EV owners can retrofit their current plates.

While the stripe itself has no impact on tax or toll benefits, it adds a visible marker to distinguish zero-emission vehicles—a move welcomed by some as a tool for awareness, though others may view it as symbolic.

The introduction comes as part of broader efforts to increase EV adoption. Over €100 million is being allocated in 2025 toward grants, charging infrastructure, and other supports aimed at accelerating the transition to electric transport.