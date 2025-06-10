Planning permission has been granted for the construction of 20 new homes in Gowran, County Kilkenny.

The residential development will consist of eight four-bedroom and twelve three-bedroom two-storey semi-detached houses. In addition, eight self-serviced sites have been approved, each with space for a single home.

The project includes essential infrastructure such as connections to the public water and foul sewer systems, surface water drainage, landscaping works, boundary treatments, and a new recessed entrance.

A total of 14 planning conditions have been attached to the approval. Among them is a requirement for the developer to submit a Construction Environmental Management Plan to address both the construction and operational phases.

The developer must also carry out a light pollution survey and propose any necessary mitigation measures. In addition, plans must be submitted to widen the adjoining public road to a minimum carriageway width of 5.5 metres, along with a 1.8 metre-wide footpath to improve accessibility and safety.