New Kilkenny city bus takes to the road for the first time today

Kilkenny’s new city bus service is finally up and running.

The first buses on the KK1 route have set out between the Loughboy retail park and the Castlecomer road roundabout – and on the KK2 route which is from Purcellsinch to St Luke’s hospital every half an hour from 7am until 10pm each night.

The official launch of the service had been delayed when the company building the buses got into financial trouble and at one stage it looked like it would not be starting until February.

Kilkenny Mayor Martin Brett says today is a great day for the city – if a little overdue