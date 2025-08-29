Kilkenny County Council’s defended the introduction of a new traffic plan for part of the city but says it could change.

To cater for the new Christian Brothers College campus, vehicles to and from it cannot use a stretch of the Dunningstown Road and instead must use the Freshford Road.

However, many have found themselves caught up in lengthy delays this week as it opened and neighbouring schools returned for the new year.

Tim Butler is Director of Services with Kilkenny County Council and says it’s about getting the best option for everybody;