New MRI scanner arrives at St Luke’s Hospital

A new permanent MRI machine has been installed at St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny.

The new Magnetic Resonance Imaging unit arrived early this morning and has been installed in the new block built to house it.

A mobile MRI scanner has been working 2-days a week for the past few months but it’s now hoped the new new scanner will be operational for patients in the Carlow Kilkenny region before the end of the year.

It’s been eight years since the Friends of St Luke’s started fundraising for the machine – they collected €250,000 by this time five years ago which has been used to buy the actual machine.

But it could not be delivered until the HSE built the rest of the unit to house it.