New planning application submitted for Carlow windfarm
It follows the rejection of the last one which was deemed incomplete
A new planning application for a windfarm in Carlow’s been submitted to the county council.
It follows a rejection of a previous one recently on grounds that it was deemed incomplete by local planners.
The development proposed by Coilte CGA for Rosacurra Myshall would include seven turbines at a height of up to 178 meters. Full details here.
A petition against it has been signed by 2,277 people. See that here.
Submissions on the latest application can be made to the local authority up to February 25 with a decision due on March 18.