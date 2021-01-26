New planning application submitted for Carlow windfarm

A new planning application for a windfarm in Carlow’s been submitted to the county council.

It follows a rejection of a previous one recently on grounds that it was deemed incomplete by local planners.

The development proposed by Coilte CGA for Rosacurra Myshall would include seven turbines at a height of up to 178 meters. Full details here.

A petition against it has been signed by 2,277 people. See that here.

Submissions on the latest application can be made to the local authority up to February 25 with a decision due on March 18.