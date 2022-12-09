KCLR NewsNews & Sport
New public art memorial to world-renowned Carlow native set to be unveiled today
A ceremony's to take place from 10am
A new public art memorial for a world renowned scientist is being unveiled in Co Carlow this (Friday) morning.
John Tyndall from Leighlinbridge was one of the most important minds of the 19th century and is remembered for finding out why the sky is blue and discovering the atmospheric ‘greenhouse effect’.
A ceremony is set to take place from 10 o’clock this morning in Leighlinbridge’s Garden of Remembrance.