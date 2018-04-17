New role created in Carlow to oversee regeneration of the town

Efforts to breathe new life into Carlow town are stepping up.

The council have advertised the role of Town Centre co-ordinator – the job will involve overseeing the development and management of the town as part of an overall regeneration programme

Speaking to KCLR News, Kieran Comerford of the Local Enterprise Office says whoever is appointed will have a team working with them.

They will have responsibility to maintain and improve the quality and vitality of the town

centre for all users.

The post is part of the Economic Development Team and will report directly to the Head of Enterprise.