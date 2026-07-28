The St Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior Hurling League gets underway this Thursday night, with a mouthwatering opening fixture as Dicksboro take on O’Loughlin Gaels in Castlecomer.

Throw-in is at 7pm, and you can hear the game live on KCLR Plus as another exciting club hurling season begins.

KCLR will also have live coverage on Saturday when Clara begin their campaign against Thomastown, with full commentary on KCLR.

Ahead of the opening weekend, two in-depth preview episodes are now available on the KCLR Hurling Podcast, featuring analysis, predictions and everything you need to know before the first sliotar is thrown in.

Speaking on the podcast, Clara stalwart Chris Bolger reflected on what continues to drive him as he prepares for another senior campaign.

The experienced hurler revealed that becoming a father earlier this year has given him a new perspective.

“This year we had our first son, a couple of months ago. It has kind of changed my aspect on things. I am enjoying it a bit more, as you have nearly have something a bit more to play for.

“Everyone will give you the same type of answer, it’s hard going but once you are enjoying it, that’s the main thing.”

With the senior league set to begin and comprehensive coverage across KCLR’s live broadcasts and podcasts, it’s shaping up to be another exciting weekend of club hurling across Kilkenny.

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