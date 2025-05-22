A new speed camera will become operational tomorrow on the N80 road between Wexford and Ballon, as part of an ongoing effort to improve road safety and curb dangerous driving behaviours.

The camera will initially function as a single-point speed check, but authorities have confirmed plans to upgrade the system to an average speed detection setup. This means vehicles will be monitored between two key points near the notorious Lead Bends area, calculating their average speed to ensure compliance with limits.

The initiative is aimed particularly at addressing risky driving habits among 18 to 25-year-olds, a group statistically overrepresented in road collision data. Officials say the move is intended not just to penalise, but to influence behaviour and encourage safer driving.

Superintendent Anthony Farrell spoke to KCLR News, stating that the N80 has been the focus of considerable concern in recent years due to a high number of serious collisions and close calls.

“This stretch of road has seen far too many incidents, many of them preventable. We’re not just deploying technology — we’re sending a message that safety comes first.”

The deployment marks the latest in a series of road safety upgrades across the region, as authorities aim to reduce fatalities and injuries on some of Ireland’s most dangerous routes.

Drivers are urged to be aware of the new enforcement measures and adjust their speed accordingly — not only to avoid penalties, but to help ensure safer roads for all.