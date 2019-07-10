New trade route from South Kilkenny port hailed a “game changer” for the South East

A new trade route from Belview Port in South Kilkenny is a game changer for the South East.

So says a Waterford TD as BG Freight Line starts the new weekly service on the Waterford-Rotterdam route that will act as a deep-sea feeder for businesses in Ireland who are exporting or importing goods globally through Europe’s largest seaport.

David Cullinane, who was speaking on KCLR’s The Way It Is yesterday evening, says the new route will provide a new pathway to Europe for larger companies in the South East who couldn’t use the existing route saying “The existing port isn’t favourable to some of the bigger companies like Glanbia and Dawn Meats & maybe some other agri-food companies & other companies in the South East including Kilkenny.”

He noted “This is a new route that will drop directly at the part of the port where all the infrastructure is and it’s a game changer for those big companies who they say will be able to use this in a way they weren’t able to use the existing route in.”

The Sinn Fein TD adds that large companies in the South East have been looking for this service noting “From speaking to some of those agri-food providers myself in the context of the challenges they face in respect of Brexit that this is exactly what they were calling for. It was an initiative actually by the port themselves and they have been looking for this for some time so they spotted the opportunity they’ve taken it with both hands and I think it’s good and it’s also good for the environment “.