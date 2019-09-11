New traffic plan app launched ahead of National Ploughing Championships

Plan your route ahead and give yourself extra time – that’s the advice from gardai to those heading to the National Ploughing Championships in Carlow next week.

They’ve launched a special app available on garda.ie to help you plan your journey and the specific route you should take.

The N80 is the only road to be closed during the event – from Ballykealy House to the Junction 5 on the Motorway. There’s also one one way system but every other road will remain two-way.

All are expected to be busy though with many aiming to attend the event.