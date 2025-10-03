The new vet college for the south east is a step closer.

The Capital Programme supporting the Veterinary Places Activation Programme (VPAP), a major initiative which will in turn support the new provision from South East Technological University with Teagasc Kildalton College in Piltown as well as one at Atlantic TU, has been formally approved.

This paves the way for the creation of 80 student places each year from 2026 across the two.

Deputy Catherine Callaghan says it’s a major milestone for the region;

Speaking today, Minister James Lawless said; “This approval marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to expanding veterinary education in Ireland. With two new schools to be established at SETU and ATU, we will create 80 additional student places annually from 2026, opening up exciting new opportunities for students across the country to pursue careers in veterinary medicine.

“The Veterinary Places Activation Programme is a strategic Government initiative that will deliver long-term benefits for education, the agri-food and public health sectors, and regional development. It reflects our determination to strengthen the domestic graduate pipeline, reduce reliance on overseas education, and invest in the future of Ireland’s veterinary workforce.”

Martin Heydon, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine added; “This is a hugely positive step for the agri-food sector. A strong pipeline of graduates is essential in safeguarding animal health, supporting farm productivity, and maintaining Ireland’s reputation for high-quality produce. These new schools will help ensure that our farming communities and food producers have access to the skilled professionals they need, as well as providing opportunities for students to study closer to home, benefitting our communities in these regions and throughout the country.”

Welcoming the announcement, Dr Alan Wall, CEO of the Higher Education Authority said; “Since we launched a process in 2022 to identify opportunities in the higher education system to build capacity in Dentistry, Pharmacy, Medicine, Nursing and Veterinary Medicine, rapid progress has been achieved across all stakeholders to expand provision. These new facilities to support expansion in Veterinary Medicine also demonstrate the commitment of our higher education and research system to One Health, ensuring an integrated approach to the health of people, animals and ecosystems, locally regionally, nationally and internationally”.

President of ATU, Dr Orla Flynn, said; “I welcome the Minister’s announcement approving the capital programme for the new veterinary facilities at ATU. This is an important step forward for our university and for the West and Northwest, expanding opportunities for students to study veterinary medicine closer to home. The investment will allow ATU to build the facilities and expertise required to deliver high-quality veterinary education and research, while also supporting Ireland’s agri-food sector and wider society. We look forward to progressing the design and planning stage and to welcoming our first students in 2026.”

President of SETU, Professor Veronica Campbell, added; “The establishment of Veterinary Medicine at South East Technological University (SETU) marks a key strategic advancement in Ireland’s veterinary education. It will attract new talent to the South East, strengthen existing connections, foster deeper sectoral collaboration, and stimulate activity within the One Health domain, while also providing access to high-value expertise, programmes and networks dedicated to Veterinary Medicine.

“For the first time, a professional Veterinary Medicine programme will be available in the South East, positioning SETU to play a pivotal role in retaining regional talent, addressing critical workforce shortages and ensuring a strong pipeline of skilled professionals to serve Ireland’s agriculture, equine and companion animal sectors.

“Central to this vision is the delivery of a modern Veterinary Medicine programme through new state-of-the-art infrastructure on our Glassworks site, complemented by a new education facility on the site of our strategic partner, Teagasc Kildalton College.”

At full roll-out, the new veterinary schools will deliver an additional 80 veterinary graduates per year, directly supporting the agri-food sector and public health systems. Both institutions are committed to welcoming their first intake of 40 students in September 2026, with Year 1 delivered in classroom-based settings ahead of the completion of new facilities.

The two schools will adopt distinct models of delivery, with SETU implementing an innovative distributed model using a network of regionally-based clinical training facilities, and ATU developing a full clinical facility for on-campus training.

These innovative approaches build on the existing provision at UCD and reflect the Government’s commitment to diversity in higher education delivery.

The Higher Education Authority (HEA) will now work with SETU and ATU to initiate the design and planning phase.