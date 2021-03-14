New water works in Kilkenny have led to a daily saving of 900,000 litres of water

A vital Kilkenny resource has been secured for the future of city residents.

Recent works on an outdated pressure regulation value at the Troyswood Water Treatment Plant led to the daily saving of 900,000 litres of water.

Irish Water’s Leakage Reduction Programme Regional Lead Joe Carroll says that was down to the teams involved who managed to avert an extended large scale outage. He also added the recent works led to low pressure in up to 18,000 properties but that was unavoidable and that these works were vital.”