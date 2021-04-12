NIAC recommends AstraZeneca vaccine not be given to under-60s

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee has recommended the AstraZeneca vaccine should not be given to people under the age of 60.

It follows concerns the vaccine is linked to cases of very rare blood clots, with a number of EU countries limiting its use.

The recommendation has been made to government this evening, and also includes new advice for people who’ve had their first dose of AstraZeneca.

It says the 12 weeks gap for receiving the second dose should remain for those over 60 and anyone under 60 considered high risk.

However it says the timeframe should be extended to 16 weeks for those under 60 not considered at high risk, to allow further assessments take place.