A busy road on the Kilkenny Waterford border begins a short run of overnight closures later as works take hold.

The nighttime resurfacing of Abbey Road in Ferrybank will see the stretch between its junctions with Fountain Street and Christendom shut off to traffic from 8pm to 6am from tonight to Saturday morning (14th June).

ADVERTISEMENT

Diversions will be in place from Slieverue Roundabout via the N29.

The area’s quite residential but emergency and local access will be maintained.

Chair of the Ferrybank Development Committee John Hayes says while disruption will be caused, the work needs to be done;