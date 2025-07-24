Lions head coach Andy Farrell has selected nine Irish players to start Saturday’s second Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground — a record number of Irish starters for the touring side.

Bundee Aki, Ollie Chessum, and Andrew Porter have been brought into the team. They replace Sione Tuipulotu, Joe McCarthy — who misses out due to a foot injury — and Ellis Genge.

Porter starts at loosehead prop, forming an all-Irish front row alongside Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong. Jack Conan and Tadhg Beirne retain their places in the back row, with England’s Tom Curry completing the unit.

Chessum starts in the second row alongside captain Mauro Itoje.

In the backline, Aki is named at inside centre, with Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half, Hugo Keenan at full-back, and James Lowe on the wing.

Garry Ringrose had been in contention but was ruled out due to concussion. Joe McCarthy and Mack Hansen are also unavailable through injury.

The replacements include Rónan Kelleher and James Ryan, with head coach Andy Farrell also listed among the substitutes.

On the Australian side, head coach Joe Schmidt welcomes back Rob Valetini, Will Skelton, and Dave Porecki to the forward pack. The backline remains unchanged, with Tom Lynagh again named at out-half.

The match takes place this Saturday at the MCG.