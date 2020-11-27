No fines for dog fouling issued so far this year in Carlow or Kilkenny

No dog fouling fines have been issued locally so far this year.

Just one person has been issued with a fine for not cleaning up canine crap in Dublin city this year, compared to 84 fines in 2016, while zero were issued last year according to figures from councillor Colm O’Rourke.

The city council is being urged to crackdown on dog fouling.

Environment departments at Carlow and Kilkenny county councils tell us none have been issued in either county in 2020.

We asked the question after a listener’s query to KCLR Breakfast generated a number of calls and texts to the show calling on dog owners to clean up after their pets.

Kilkenny City, Carlow Town, Paulstown, Kells and other local areas were among those highlighted as having issues for walkers and those with buggies as well as wheelchair users.

Gillian Bird from the DSPCA says pet owners need to understand how frustrating it can be for other people.