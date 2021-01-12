No issue with recruitment at St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny says manager

There’s no issue with recruitment at St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny.

That’s according to General Manager Anne Slattery.

SIPTU representative Denis Hynes has previously told KCLR that his members at the local hospital are struggling to cope with the demand being put on them due to understaffing and a lack of recruitment.

But Anne says there’s no issue with recruitment.

“We have advertised for staff in the support grades, and certainly we interview continuously, people do not want to work in covid wards and so on, and everyone has to look at their particular situation” said Anne.

“Hospitals may not be the most ideal places for some people if they want to start out in work because it mightn’t suit them from a health perspective, but in general we dont have a problem recruiting” she added.