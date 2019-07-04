No plans yet for Carlow to follow Kilkenny into Rent Pressure Zone

There’s no plans just yet for Carlow to follow Kilkenny into the rent pressure zone.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has addressed a conference in Kilkenny this morning where 200 delegates are brainstorming over the housing crisis.

Speaking to KCLR Minister Murphy says they are satisfied for now with the areas designated as rent pressure zones but they are keeping it under review.

The Minister said that as the RTB brings fresh data to him each quarter they will be able to make a judgement based on whether rents are rising unsustainably and whether they need to step in with new pressure zones in new areas.

The conference is being addressed this afternoon by Kilkenny county council Director of Housing Mary Mulholland amongst others.

Moderator Carol Tallon of Property District is the conference moderator and says the idea was to bring together experts in the sector from across the country to try and find solutions to some of the issues.