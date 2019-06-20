No strike at Kilkenny’s St Luke’s today as talks resume at WRC

There could still be a strike by hospital support staff next week.

That’s according to SIPTU as efforts get underway in the Workplace Relations Commission today to resolve a dispute over pay with the HSE.

10,000 of their members – including many in St Luke’s Hospital – had planned to strike today but it was called off yesterday evening.

Local SIPTU representative, Denis Hynes has told KCLR News that even though talks are starting they will still be preparing for planned strike action next week.