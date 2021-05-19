No table time limit or ‘substantial meal’ requirement when outdoor dining returns in Carlow, Kilkenny and beyond

The Tánaiste has said there won’t be time limits on tables for outdoor dining and drinking once it returns in June.

The €9 substantial meal has also been scrapped as has the limit on the number of people on a premises.

It’s as Higher Education Minister Simon Harris last month told our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live that common sense is needed, noting “A plate of chicken goujons doesn’t prevent you from getting Covid” – listen back to that interview here

Restaurants and pubs are still waiting on formal advice from Fáilte Ireland on the latest update.

In explaining how it’ll work, Business Minister and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said “It’s going to be seated-only, you know, a metre or meter and a half between tables, no more than six at the table, they can come from any number of households, there will be no rule of 15, if you have the space you have the space, there won’t be a requirement to buy a substantial meal, that’ll be gone, and we don’t anticipate that there’ll be a limit on the amount of time that you can stay”.