All pubs should open at the same time as restaurants according to Minister Simon Harris

A senior Minister says he wants to see all pubs opening at the same time as restaurants even if they don’t serve food.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has been telling KCLR Live that he thinks wet pubs should also be allowed to get grants to develop outdoor areas.

The former Health Minister, who was in power when the measure was brought in, says the government should abandon the rule that a substantial meal is necessary when they reopen hospitality.

Minister Harris says he doesn’t believe it worked last year.

