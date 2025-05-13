The North Quays regeneration project in Waterford is moving steadily ahead, with several significant milestones achieved in recent weeks.

Planning permission has now been granted for a €350 million urban quarter that will transform the area. The development will include modern apartments, a hotel, office spaces, and a variety of retail units—marking a major step forward in the city’s long-term growth plans.

One of the project’s most critical infrastructural elements, a new sustainable transport bridge, is also progressing. The steel superstructure for the bridge is set to arrive from Belgium in the coming weeks, signalling another visible sign of progress on the ground.

Speaking to KCLR News’ Martin Quilty, Senior Engineer Sean Dobbs expressed confidence in the project’s timeline and overall impact.

“The upcoming phases will bring even more activity to the site” he said, as Waterford prepares for a new era of urban living and connectivity.

The North Quays development is part of a broader vision to revitalise Waterford’s riverfront and enhance its appeal as a regional hub for business, tourism, and sustainable living.