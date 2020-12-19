NPHET confirm 43 new local cases of Covid-19

43 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed locally this evening.

27 more people have tested positive in Kilkenny, as well as 16 new cases in Carlow.

There have been 527 more positive test results nationwide, and 5 more people with the virus have died.

The Republic’s 14 day incidence rate has risen to 102.4.

However, the incidence rate locally is well above that, at 202.6 per 100,000 population in Kilkenny, while Carlow’s rate is at 189.7