NPHET postpone key meeting on easing restrictions

NPHET has postponed a key meeting on deciding whether or not restrictions can be eased next month.

They claim more time’s needed to see whether there’s a consistent trend of rising cases and assess all the data available, so a meeting planned for tomorrow on easing restrictions in April has been put off until Monday.

Public Health Officials will then advise the government ahead of a cabinet decision on Tuesday.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says they haven’t decided whether the limited easing of Level 5 that was planned can go ahead.

It comes as the EU has decided not to blanket ban vaccine exports to certain countries.

However, new criteria will apply when assessing individual export requests – meaning the available supply to a country looking for exports and whether they’ve played ball with the EU on supply will be taken into account.