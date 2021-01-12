Number of Carlow and Kilkenny people getting the Pandemic Unemployment Payment rises by over 2,000 in a week

The number of locals getting the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week is up more than 2,000.

10,648 people across Carlow & Kilkenny are getting the PUP into their bank accounts this morning.

It’s up 2,153 on last week.

There’s also 3,706 people getting the Enhanced Illness Benefit, either because they have the virus or have been medically certified to self-isolate – up nearly 300 on last week.

Only 87 local people have signed to the PUP to go back to work this week.