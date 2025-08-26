The number of vacant homes has fallen to a record low with the rate in both Carlow and Kilkenny even lower.

The latest GeoDirectory Residential Buildings Report finds 80,328 residential properties across the country were classified as vacant in June, leaving a national rate of 3.7%, down from the previous low of 3.8% at the end of 2024.

Kilkenny’s is at 3% with Carlow lower again at 2.5%.

It’s as the country saw a 5.2% increase in residential address points between April and June compared to last year – 665 new residential addresses were recorded across our two counties with a further 784 under construction.

Stay tuned for more on this across the day, we’ll be catching up with a representative from GeoDirectory.